Legendary DJ Dlite celebrates 50th birthday

Tamarind Group chairman Martin Dunford assists birthday boy David Muriithi to cut his cake
Image: Moses Mwangi

Legendary Kenyan Dj and events manager David Muriithi, aka DJ Dlite, celebrated his 50th birthday at the Carnivore Simba Saloon on May 16.

The father of three said he would not accept any present. He asked those wishing to give him a present to send cash to his cancer foundation instead.

There were nostalgic moments as Kenyan acts who were major hits in the early to mid-2000s performed their hits. They included Necessary Noize, Nikki, Gidi Gidi and Suzanne Owiyo.

Others who attended the party were legendary TV host Jimmy Gathu, State House MC Big Ted, DJ Pinye and DJ Pierra.

Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
by MOSES MWANGI
29 May 2019 - 00:00

