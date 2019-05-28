Maranatha Awards celebrates gospel icons

In Summary
• Organisers want to see that gospel music is recognised and spread the world over
The 4th edition of the Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards was recently held at Safari Club Hotel in Nairobi.
The vision of the organisers has always been to see that gospel music is recognised and spread the world over.
The awards are held annually with the aim of acknowledging authentic biblical worship music and encouraging gospel artistes to work harder.
