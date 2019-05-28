SOCIETY

Maranatha Awards celebrates gospel icons

Event promotes worship globally



• Organisers want to see that gospel music is recognised and spread the world over

Getbucks HR manager Winnie Salome presents the Outstanding Prophetic Song award to Guardian Angel for the 'Wakati Wa Mungu' collabo with Paul Clement
Image: Ezekiel Aminga

The 4th edition of the Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards was recently held at Safari Club Hotel in Nairobi.

The vision of the organisers has always been to see that gospel music is recognised and spread the world over.

The awards are held annually with the aim of acknowledging authentic biblical worship music and encouraging gospel artistes to work harder.

Male Minister of Excellence 2019 Michael Mahendere from Zimbabwe and Optiven Group CEO George Wachiuri
Image: Ezekiel Aminga
Tanzanian child rights activist Muna Love received two awards, for Outstanding Personality of Influence and Outstanding Foundation of Excellence
Image: Ezekiel Aminga
Lenny Ngugi, Amani G and Damima Daffield
Image: Ezekiel Aminga
Saint P & J Blessing from Pace Africa present the Outstanding Invocation Song award to worshiper Larry Gunda from Zimbabwe
Image: Ezekiel Aminga
Ruth Matete and her band perform
Image: Ezekiel Aminga
Wendy Harawa from Malawi receives the Outstanding Supplication Song award from KCB Nairobi relations manager Miriam Muhonja
Image: Ezekiel Aminga
by EZEKIEL AMINGA
Society
28 May 2019 - 00:00

