Huawei holds tech seminar to rethink IP

Huawei on Wednesday held an IP technology seminar at Villa Rosa Kempinski called "Rethink IP for 2019". ICT shared services director Robert Mugo led a government delegation at the conference.

Chief ICT officers from the government and private sectors and thought leaders also attended. Huawei introduced a series of products, such as Wi-Fi 6, SD-WAN and Gigabit Passive Optical Networks (GPON)

“These products use a unified platform and converge extensive branch services to simplify service deployment,” Huawei Enterprise regional chief technical officer Matamela Mashau said.