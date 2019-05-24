SOCIETY

Huawei holds tech seminar to rethink IP

Technology seminar took place at Villa Rosa Kempinski

• Huawei introduced a series of products, such as Wi-Fi 6, SD-WAN and Gigabit Passive Optical Networks.

Ministry of Information,Communication and Technology director shared services Robert Mugo
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Huawei on Wednesday held an IP technology seminar at Villa Rosa Kempinski called "Rethink IP for 2019". ICT shared services director Robert Mugo led a government delegation at the conference.

Chief ICT officers from the government and private sectors and thought leaders also attended. Huawei introduced a series of products, such as Wi-Fi 6, SD-WAN and Gigabit Passive Optical Networks (GPON)

“These products use a unified platform and converge extensive branch services to simplify service deployment,” Huawei Enterprise regional chief technical officer Matamela Mashau said. 

Allan Chen demonstrates how the campus networks solution works to Huawei product executive Philly Mokwana
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Huawei deputy CEO Will Meng and CTO Michael Liu
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Huawei Kenya business department's Zou Weiwu and Eastra Solutions MD David Kabundu
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Huawei SA region CTO Matamela Mashau
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Atos EA regional director Jeason Hua and Huawei solution manager Landon Lidong
Image: Douglas Okiddy
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY
24 May 2019

