Microsoft launches tech centre in Nairobi

Microsoft has launched its first Africa Development Centre in the continent, with an initial site in Nairobi, Kenya and another in Lagos, Nigeria. It was launched during an evening dinner at the Movenpick Hotel on Tuesday.

The centre, which is Microsoft’s seventh globally, is recruiting world-class African engineering talent to develop innovative solutions that span the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge.

The ADC will afford Kenyan talent the opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology suitable for Kenya and the rest of the world. Present at the launch were Microsoft Middle East and Africa COO and CMO Jaime Galvis, East Africa country manager Sebu Haileul, Nairobi Lands executive Charles Kerich and Gaming executive VP Phil Spencer.