Microsoft launches tech centre in Nairobi

The ADC will afford Kenyan talent the opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology suitable for Kenya and the rest of the world

• The centre is recruiting world-class African engineering talent to develop innovative solutions that span the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge.

Microsoft EA country manager Sebuh Haileul and Microsoft Middle East and Africa COO and CMO Jaime Galviz
Image: Moses Mwangi

Microsoft has launched its first Africa Development Centre in the continent, with an initial site in Nairobi, Kenya and another in Lagos, Nigeria. It was launched during an evening dinner at the Movenpick Hotel on Tuesday.

The centre, which is Microsoft’s seventh globally, is recruiting world-class African engineering talent to develop innovative solutions that span the intelligent cloud and intelligent edge.

The ADC will afford Kenyan talent the opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology suitable for Kenya and the rest of the world. Present at the launch were Microsoft Middle East and Africa COO and CMO Jaime Galvis, East Africa country manager Sebu Haileul, Nairobi  Lands executive Charles Kerich and Gaming executive VP Phil Spencer.

Gaming executive VP Phil Spencer and Cosine Data and Intelligence corporate VP Michael Fortin
Image: Moses Mwangi
Nairobi Lands executive Charles Kerich and Microsoft EA country manager Sebu Haileul
Image: Moses Mwangi
Immersive Reality Architect Brian First instructs Haanu Liinakoski how to use a Virtual Reality Experience
Image: Moses Mwangi
Microsoft's Robert Donahuc, Somet Kipchilat and director Karim Batthish
Image: Moses Mwangi
Sarakasi dancers entertain guests
Image: Moses Mwangi
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
20 May 2019 - 13:51

