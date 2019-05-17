SOCIETY

Sonko's wife wins humanitarian award

Ten other women were also recognised for their exceptional work at the event.

Governor Mike Sonko and his wife Primrose Mbuvi
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's wife Primrose Mbuvi was honoured during Mother's Day on Sunday for helping street families, slum dwellers and inmates.

The awards, organised by True Story Kenya, seek to recognise and reward mothers who play a vital role in society. Ten other women were also recognised for their execptional work at the event, which took place at Light International School, Karen.

Others awarded include boxer Fatuma Zarika and Grace Odongo for her generosity during the Dusit 2 terror attack. 

Angelina Nandwa is was awarded for her role in empowering women
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Primrose Mbuvi gives her acceptance speech
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
Nairobi Disaster Management chief officer Ann Mwenda and TV journalist Mwahamisi Hamadi
Image: Elizabeth Ngigi
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Society
17 May 2019 - 16:00

