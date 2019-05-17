Sonko's wife wins humanitarian award

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's wife Primrose Mbuvi was honoured during Mother's Day on Sunday for helping street families, slum dwellers and inmates.

The awards, organised by True Story Kenya, seek to recognise and reward mothers who play a vital role in society. Ten other women were also recognised for their execptional work at the event, which took place at Light International School, Karen.

Others awarded include boxer Fatuma Zarika and Grace Odongo for her generosity during the Dusit 2 terror attack.