The Mirror offers banquet and conference facilities in Westlands

It features beautiful interiors and delicious food prepared by in-house international chefs.

Former deputy NLC Abigael Mbagaya, Rose Musyoka and Evans Mboya
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a

The Mirror Banquet and Conference has opened its doors to Kenyans seeking hospitality services.

Located in Kenrail Towers, Westlands, it features beautiful interiors and delicious food prepared by in-house international chefs.

The launch was attended by former NLC vice chair Abigael Mbagaya, Jit Group director Dil Patel and manager Jigar Patel, as well as The Mirror head of sales Jois Kahigi.

The main entrance
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Irene Mweni, Juelz Laval and The Mirror marketing manager Francis Kiniaru
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Chefs Kinyo Rodas, Monu Mehar, Raul Martinez and Jwaladutt Balodi
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Jit Group Director Dil Patel, The Mirror head of sales Jois Kahigi and Jit group manager Jigar Patel
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Dessert
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
by EZEKIEL AMINGA
16 May 2019 - 00:00

