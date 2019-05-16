The Mirror offers banquet and conference facilities in Westlands

The Mirror Banquet and Conference has opened its doors to Kenyans seeking hospitality services.

Located in Kenrail Towers, Westlands, it features beautiful interiors and delicious food prepared by in-house international chefs.

The launch was attended by former NLC vice chair Abigael Mbagaya, Jit Group director Dil Patel and manager Jigar Patel, as well as The Mirror head of sales Jois Kahigi.