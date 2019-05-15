Kilele Nyama opens to the public

SOCIETY

• Restaurant aims to offer a great dining experience to customers.

Kilele Nyama staff
Image: Moses Mwangi

One of Nairobi's 5-star grand hotels, Ibis Styles, opened its new rooftop restaurant to the public recently on Rhapta Road, Westlands.

It aims to offer a great dining experience to customers in its two sections: 'Utamu', which is the casual dining restaurant serving continental cuisine, and 'Grab and Go', which is a takeaway coffee shop serving Rockbern coffee.

Among those in attendance were Ibis Styles deputy GM Kennedy Kariuki, head of beverages Reeza Kanji and marketing manager Maryanne Njeri.

Chef Josephine Mbithe displays hamburgers straight from the oven
Image: Moses Mwangi
Traditional dancers entertain guests
Image: Moses Mwangi
Models pose with champagne
Image: Moses Mwangi
Businesswomen Mary Wanjiru and Liz Karenge
Image: Moses Mwangi
Yellowmoon Marketing Ltd's Sonam Shah
Image: Moses Mwangi
