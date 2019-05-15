Kilele Nyama opens to the public

One of Nairobi's 5-star grand hotels, Ibis Styles, opened its new rooftop restaurant to the public recently on Rhapta Road, Westlands.

It aims to offer a great dining experience to customers in its two sections: 'Utamu', which is the casual dining restaurant serving continental cuisine, and 'Grab and Go', which is a takeaway coffee shop serving Rockbern coffee.

Among those in attendance were Ibis Styles deputy GM Kennedy Kariuki, head of beverages Reeza Kanji and marketing manager Maryanne Njeri.