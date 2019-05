Go Down Arts in South B last Saturday held a concert called "Reggae in The Sun".

The annual event was full of positive vibes, as fans listened to the best of live music.

Among the performers were Lavosti and Fidempa, backed by The Roots Connection Band. Many more vibes were provided by Muzikal Sheriff, Deejay Stano, Jnr Dread, DJ Kweizah and DJ Dimsey.