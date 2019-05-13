SOCIETY

Jamaican star Etana rocks Nairobi

Fans braved the night's chilly weather to enjoy music from the adored songstress

Image: Moses Mwangi

Reggae fans were treated to the best of reggae-dancehall music by Jamaican hummingbird Etana at Uhuru Gardens last Saturday.

The concert, called 'Etana Returns', attracted droves of Kenyan reggae music fans, who braved the night's chilly weather to enjoy music from the adored songstress.

Etana, who performed in Kenya for the third time, is well known for her silky smooth vocals and love ballads and worldwide hits, such as 'Happy heart', 'Weakness in me' and 'Love song'.

The concert was curtain raised by Ghanaian dancehall artiste Epixode, Wyre the Lovechild and Gravitti Band.

Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
Image: Moses Mwangi
by MOSES MWANGI
13 May 2019 - 00:00

