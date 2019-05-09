Festival celebrates growth of local content on TV

Maisha Magic East, in partnership with KICC, gave hundreds of Nairobi residents a treat as they hosted the first-ever Maisha Magic Festival on Saturday.

The event celebrates the growth of local content on Kenyan television. Fans got a chance to meet their favourite actors, actresses and producers of programmes airing on the MME channel.

There were also performances by musical acts Khaligraph Jones, Moji Short Baba, Mercy Masika, Elani and H_art The Band.