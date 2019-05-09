SOCIETY

Festival celebrates growth of local content on TV

Hundreds of Nairobi residents got a treat at the first-ever Maisha Magic Festival.

In Summary

• The event’s main aim is to celebrate the growth of local content on television in Kenya.

Elani
Image: Moses Mwangi

Maisha Magic East, in partnership with KICC, gave hundreds of Nairobi residents a treat as they hosted the first-ever Maisha Magic Festival on Saturday.

The event celebrates the growth of local content on Kenyan television. Fans got a chance to meet their favourite actors, actresses and producers of programmes airing on the MME channel.

There were also performances by musical acts Khaligraph Jones, Moji Short Baba, Mercy Masika, Elani and H_art The Band.

H_art The Band
Image: Moses Mwangi
Khaligraph Jones
Image: Moses Mwangi
Selina main actor Pascal Tokodi takes a selfie with fans
Image: Moses Mwangi
Naiboi hands a young fan a flower
Image: Moses Mwangi
Moji Short Baba
Image: Moses Mwangi
by MOSES MWANGII
Society
09 May 2019 - 00:00

