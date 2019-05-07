SOCIETY

Jambo Pay celebrates 10 years of online payment service

People shared their experiences and challenges is using Jambo Pay services.

In Summary

• The event was attended by Jambo Pay chief finance officer Dominic Kosgei and CEO Danson Muchemi. Also present were comedians Chipukizzy and Sleepy David.

Brian Ngunjiri and Ian Moses entertain guests
Brian Ngunjiri and Ian Moses entertain guests
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a

Jambo Pay celebrated 10 years since its inception at Crowne Plaza hotel on Friday.

People shared their experiences and challenges on the use of Jambo Pay services.

The event was attended by Jambo Pay chief finance officer Dominic Kosgei and CEO Danson Muchemi. Also present were comedians Chipukizzy and Sleepy David.

Jambo Pay CFO Dominic Kosgei and CEO Danson Muchemi
Jambo Pay CFO Dominic Kosgei and CEO Danson Muchemi
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Comedians Chipukizzy and Sleepy David
Comedians Chipukizzy and Sleepy David
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Dorcas Kamau and Victoria Chebet
Dorcas Kamau and Victoria Chebet
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
The 10-year cake
The 10-year cake
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
Some of the guests who attended
Some of the guests who attended
Image: Ezekiel Aming'a
by EZEKIEL AMINGA
Society
07 May 2019 - 00:00

