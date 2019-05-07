All-star line-up marks Jazz Day

The Safaricom International Jazz Day, themed “Celebrating African Jazz”, was celebrated at the Carnivore Grounds on May 1.

The Labour Day event was headlined by renowned drummer Paco Sery from Ivory Coast and noted keyboardist and vocalist Cheick Tidiane Seck from Mali.

They were joined on stage by Mandla Mlangeni and The Tune Creation Committee from South Africa and Kenyan acts Nairobi Horns Project, Shamsi Music, Kato Change and the Change Experience, Jacob and Kavutha Asiyo, and the Ghetto Classics.

Present were Sports CS Amina Mohamed and Safaricom chief customer officer Sylvia Mulinge.