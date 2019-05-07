SOCIETY

All-star line-up marks Jazz Day

The Labour Day event was headlined by renowned drummer Paco Sery from Ivory Coast.

In Summary

• This year's concert celebrated the best of African Jazz with a global touch. 

Paco Sery
Paco Sery
Image: Moses Mwangi

The Safaricom International Jazz Day, themed “Celebrating African Jazz”, was celebrated at the Carnivore Grounds on May 1.

The Labour Day event was headlined by renowned drummer Paco Sery from Ivory Coast and noted keyboardist and vocalist Cheick Tidiane Seck from Mali.

They were joined on stage by Mandla Mlangeni and The Tune Creation Committee from South Africa and Kenyan acts Nairobi Horns Project, Shamsi Music, Kato Change and the Change Experience, Jacob and Kavutha Asiyo, and the Ghetto Classics.

Present were Sports CS Amina Mohamed and Safaricom chief customer officer Sylvia Mulinge.

The Jazz Brigade
The Jazz Brigade
Image: Moses Mwangi
Polish vocalist Dorota Miskiewicz
Polish vocalist Dorota Miskiewicz
Image: Moses Mwangi
Nairobi Horns Project
Nairobi Horns Project
Image: Moses Mwangi
Ghetto Classics
Ghetto Classics
Image: Moses Mwangi
Gender and Sports CS Amina Mohammed and Safaricom chief customer officer Sylvia Mulinge
Gender and Sports CS Amina Mohammed and Safaricom chief customer officer Sylvia Mulinge
Image: Moses Mwangi
by MOSES MWANGII
Society
07 May 2019 - 00:00

