Women in Tourism hold all-white gala dinner

The Kenya Association of Women in Tourism on Saturday night awarded a conservationist and a journalist for their exemplary works to promote tourism and environment.

Joyce Marinda, 51, a standard six dropout, scooped the Woman of Excellence award, while Rupi Mangat, a travel journalist writing for Saturday Nation, was rewarded for her writing about tourism products and environment.

The awarding ceremony, an all-white gala dinner party, was held at Ocean Beach Resort and Spa after the annual general meeting.

More than 50 members of the KAWT were present, including national chairperson Jane Adams, Coast chairperson Cate Mwikali and KICC CEO Nana Gecaga.

by ALPHONCE GARI Correspondent, Coast Region
03 May 2019 - 00:00

