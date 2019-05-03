Atwoli launches 'Fame, Force and Fury'

In Summary
Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli on Wednesday launched a book on his life titled 'Fame, Force and Fury'.
The launch, which coincided with Labour Day, was attended by politicians, unionists, authors, media and civil society groups.
The book is written by Judith Akumu and Babere Chacha. The publisher is Moran Publishers.
