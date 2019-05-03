SOCIETY

Atwoli launches 'Fame, Force and Fury'

The book is written by Judith Akumu and Babere Chacha. The publisher is Moran Publishers.

In Summary

• The launch, which coincided with Labour Day, was attended by politicians, unionists, authors, media and civil society groups.

The Book
The Book
Image: victor imboto

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli on Wednesday launched a book on his life titled 'Fame, Force and Fury'. 

The launch, which coincided with Labour Day, was attended by politicians, unionists, authors, media and civil society groups.

The book is written by Judith Akumu and Babere Chacha. The publisher is Moran Publishers.

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli
Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli
Image: victor imboto
Guest of honour Seme MP Dr James Nyikal.
Guest of honour Seme MP Dr James Nyikal.
Image: victor imboto
Author Babere Chacha gives his speech.
Author Babere Chacha gives his speech.
Image: victor imboto
Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion.
Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion.
Image: victor imboto
ODM director of communications Philip Etale and Kimili MP Chris Wamalwa
ODM director of communications Philip Etale and Kimili MP Chris Wamalwa
Image: Victor imboto
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Maurice Otieno.
Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Maurice Otieno.
Image: Victor imboto
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by VICTOR IMBOTO
Society
03 May 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. I want new challenges: Anita Nderu quits Capital FM
    6h ago Word Is

  2. Kenyan singer ‘unlawfully’ keeps his son, 4, in Nairobi
    6h ago Word Is

  3. Smart Joker hails ‘supportive’ wife
    6h ago Word Is

  4. Femi One releases EP called 'XXV'
    6h ago Word Is

  5. Atwoli launches 'Fame, Force and Fury'
    11h ago Society

Latest Videos