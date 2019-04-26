SOCIETY

EA Venture Capital group holds cocktail

Industry players and members of the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association attended

In Summary

• The event was its quarterly member networking cocktail.

Norway Fund Investment director Kjartan Stigen and EAVCA chairman Ayisi Makatiani
Cocktail Norway Fund Investment director Kjartan Stigen and EAVCA chairman Ayisi Makatiani
Image: Enos Teche

East Africa Venture Capital Association recently held its quarterly member networking cocktail at the Nairobi Railway Museum.

EAVCA is the representative organisation for private equity and venture capital funds in East Africa. The event brought together various players in the industry from across the region, and members of the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association.

Present was UK Deputy High Commissioner Susie Kitchens.

African Enterprise Challenge Fund director Steve Tawia, Capria director Mercy Mutua and Vera Wachira
African Enterprise Challenge Fund director Steve Tawia, Capria director Mercy Mutua and Vera Wachira
Image: Enos Teche
Ascent Capital Partners' David Owino, CDC's Chris Groom and Richard Mugera
Ascent Capital Partners' David Owino, CDC's Chris Groom and Richard Mugera
Image: Enos Teche
EAVCA executive director Eva Wairigia and IFC operations officer Sam Akyianu
EAVCA executive director Eva Wairigia and IFC operations officer Sam Akyianu
Image: Enos Teche
Investment manager Qahir Neky and UK Deputy High Commissioner Susie Kitchens
Investment manager Qahir Neky and UK Deputy High Commissioner Susie Kitchens
Image: Enos Teche
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ENOS TECHE
Society
26 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Why Mbosso's Malindi show flopped
    2h ago Word Is

  2. EMB Records celebrates rebirth
    2h ago Society

  3. EA Venture Capital group holds cocktail
    2h ago Society

  4. Keroche Breweries heir Anerlisa Muigai gets engaged
    10h ago News

  5. Myths about staying warm this cold season
    13h ago News

Latest Videos