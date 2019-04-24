SOCIETY

KBL wins Energy Management Awards

Petroleum CAS John Mosonik was on hand to issue the trophy

In Summary

• Brewer comes tops in fete organised by Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

•British America Tobacco Kenya took the runners-up award, while Tata Chemicals and Mombasa Cement were nominated.

Petroleum CAS John Mosonik awards KBL the overall Energy Management Award
Petroleum CAS John Mosonik awards KBL the overall Energy Management Award
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Kenya Breweries Limited recently won this year's Kenya Association of Manufacturers Energy Management Awards at Safari Park Hotel. British America Tobacco Kenya took the runners-up award, while Tata Chemicals and Mombasa Cement were nominated.

Petroleum CAS John Mosonik reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting energy efficiency projects. “The government, through the Energy Management Regulations 2012, provided measures towards energy efficiency and conservation," he said.

"These regulations provide for robust energy consumption rating, energy audits, energy investment plan and energy conservation to enhance the sustainable utilisation of energy resources." 

KAM chairman Sanchen Gudka and WWF business development director Joyce Isiaho
KAM chairman Sanchen Gudka and WWF business development director Joyce Isiaho
Image: Douglas Okiddy
BAT finance manager Kituto Damiean and safety manager Stephen Muli
BAT finance manager Kituto Damiean and safety manager Stephen Muli
Image: Douglas Okiddy
KBL head of engineering Samuel Muiru, KPLC SME liaison engineer Martha Cheruto and Patrick Nderitu
KBL head of engineering Samuel Muiru, KPLC SME liaison engineer Martha Cheruto and Patrick Nderitu
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Safari Park Hotel food and beverages assistant Timothy Nabakwe and GM Japhlet Kimathi
Safari Park Hotel food and beverages assistant Timothy Nabakwe and GM Japhlet Kimathi
Image: Douglas Okiddy
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
Society
24 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. God accepted me again — Muhando
    47m ago Word Is

  2. 'Real man' Ben Pol gifts Anerlisa S10+
    47m ago Word Is

  3. Bata turns 125 with fashion fiesta
    5h ago Society

  4. KBL wins Energy Management Awards
    5h ago Society

  5. What Harry and Meghan's baby says about race
    23h ago World

Latest Videos