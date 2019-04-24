KBL wins Energy Management Awards

Kenya Breweries Limited recently won this year's Kenya Association of Manufacturers Energy Management Awards at Safari Park Hotel. British America Tobacco Kenya took the runners-up award, while Tata Chemicals and Mombasa Cement were nominated.

Petroleum CAS John Mosonik reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting energy efficiency projects. “The government, through the Energy Management Regulations 2012, provided measures towards energy efficiency and conservation," he said.

"These regulations provide for robust energy consumption rating, energy audits, energy investment plan and energy conservation to enhance the sustainable utilisation of energy resources."