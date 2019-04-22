Transafrica Motors opens swanky showroom

In Summary
- Transafrica Motors Ltd unveiled its state of art Showroom in Nairobi.
The auto dealers located along Enterprise road also launched a range of product including heavy duty spares and locomotives.
Among the guest who graced the occasion were Mombasa senator Mohammed Faki, TransAfrica managing director Ali Zubedi and China Faw group chief representative Jordan Zhao among others.
