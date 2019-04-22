Transafrica Motors opens swanky showroom

- Transafrica Motors Ltd unveiled its state of art Showroom in Nairobi.

Guest at the opening of the showroom
Transafrica Motors Ltd unveiled its state of art Showroom in Nairobi.

The auto dealers located along Enterprise road also launched a range of product including heavy duty spares and locomotives.

Among the guest who graced the occasion were Mombasa senator Mohammed Faki, TransAfrica managing director Ali Zubedi and China Faw group chief representative Jordan Zhao among others.

Transafrica Motors managing director Ali Zubedi
George Karanja CEO redport building system with Eunice Wangari
Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo,General manager Trans Africa Motor Khalfan Said with Mombasa County Mohammed Faki
The Nairobi Law Monthly Director Samah Hassan with FAW business development Shaiman Mughal
B2B Africa Marketers Emma Mugambi with Purity Michael
Panafrica Transformers & switchgears Charlotte Mwikhali,Vadivel Anbu and Maureen Rerei
TAM branch manager Karama Adnan Zubedi with Elwin Industries Kellmen Kettienya and Mary Wambui
A range of new tracks that were launched into the Market
by ENOS TECHE
22 April 2019 - 00:00

