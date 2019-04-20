Nairobi Rhapsody presents Kantai Tribute

The Nairobi Hiphop Rhapsody, a monthly theme night dedicated to hip hop lovers, held a tribute segment for one of Kenya's pioneer rappers Chris Kantai at Crooked Q Westlands on March 22.

The rapper, who shot to fame in the early 2000s with his bouncy tracks, was known for his hit tracks 'Kantadda', 'What Mo' and 'Lifestyle'. He died late February after a short illness.

Friends, fans, relatives and Kenya's hip hop community converged at Westlands to pay homage to him by holding performances. Rappers who performed include MC Sharon, who was the main act and launched her debut album, Pavelee, L-Ness, Lon John, Kavyo K-Force, Ukoo Flani's Agano, Jahmani and his former label mates K-Fam (Hiram and K-Dub).