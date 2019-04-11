MRX Media holds workshop to empower youth

'MRX Sessions', an initiative by MRX Media owned by popular radio personality Mwalimu Rachel, last month held a workshop at the August Memorial Park. The sessions aim to inspire, empower and initiate a culture to educate youth.

Every quarterly of the year, MRX Media hold MRX Sessions, which involve Tribers (young people) from different campuses across Kenya.

There were also social activities, such as dance competitions and motivational talks from different speakers, pertaining to matters of mental health, radicalisation and social media.