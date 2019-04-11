YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

MRX Media holds workshop to empower youth

Series of workshops called 'MRX Sessions"

In Summary

• Every quarterly of the year, MRX Media hold MRX Sessions, which involve Tribers (young people) from different campuses across Kenya.

• Event aims to inspire, empower and initiate a culture to educate youth.

 

Some of the participants take to the dance floor for entertainment
Some of the participants take to the dance floor for entertainment
Image: MOSES MWANGI

'MRX Sessions', an initiative by MRX Media owned by popular radio personality Mwalimu Rachel, last month held a workshop at the August Memorial Park. The sessions aim to inspire, empower and initiate a culture to educate youth.

Every quarterly of the year, MRX Media hold MRX Sessions, which involve Tribers (young people) from different campuses across Kenya.

There were also social activities, such as dance competitions and motivational talks from different speakers, pertaining to matters of mental health, radicalisation and social media.

Mwalimu Rachel
Mwalimu Rachel
Image: Moses Mwangi
The session's participants take a group photo
The session's participants take a group photo
Image: Moses Mwangi
A photo booth made by tribers (youth community)
A photo booth made by tribers (youth community)
Image: Moses Mwangi
Kenya Ugaidi's Godfrey Muhambi and Kevin Waigua
Kenya Ugaidi's Godfrey Muhambi and Kevin Waigua
Image: Moses Mwangi
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
11 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Law is not for me, says Corazon Kwamboka
    8h ago Word Is

  2. ‘Got Talent’ show unveils in Nairobi
    7h ago Word Is

  3. Wizkid notices everything — Shaydee
    7h ago Word Is

  4. Lover? No, Nandy is my older sister - Willy Paul
    13h ago Word Is

  5. MRX Media holds workshop to empower youth
    13h ago Society

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES