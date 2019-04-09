KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival

SOCIETY

• Kenya Association of Manufacturers celebrated 60 years of existence in transforming the economy.

KAM CEO Phyllis Wakiaga and Barclays Bank’s Steve Biko
Image: FAITH MUTEGI

In celebration of 60 years of existence in transforming Kenya’s economy, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers hosted a five-day event called 'Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival'. 

The April 3–7 event took place at Kasarani Stadium. It featured super sales from local manufacturers, covering over 60,000 square feet of Exhibition Space.

In attendance were KAM CEO Phyllis Wakiaga, Export Promotion Council CEO Peter Biwott and Barclays Bank’s Steve Biko.

 

Export Promotion Council CEO Peter Biwott
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Kigera Njau
Kigera Njau
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Getrude Wahu and Beth Mwarari
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Damackline Ohuru
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
One of the three creative 'human statues' exhibited by Ashut Engineers
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
Philip Ndolo admires one of the three creative 'human statues' exhibited by Ashut Engineers
Image: FAITH MUTEGI
