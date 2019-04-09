KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival

In celebration of 60 years of existence in transforming Kenya’s economy, the Kenya Association of Manufacturers hosted a five-day event called 'Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival'.

The April 3–7 event took place at Kasarani Stadium. It featured super sales from local manufacturers, covering over 60,000 square feet of Exhibition Space.

In attendance were KAM CEO Phyllis Wakiaga, Export Promotion Council CEO Peter Biwott and Barclays Bank’s Steve Biko.