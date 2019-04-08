Creative minds awarded at Sondeka Awards

AWARDS FOR ART

Short stories award winner Natalie Sifuma
Image: Moses Mwangi

Creatives Garage held their second edition of Sondeka Awards hosted at The Louis Leakey Auditorium Awards.

Sondeka Awards is a unique avenue to recognize and acknowledge the incredible advances within the creative community.

Some of those awarded were veteran journalist and actor John Sibi Okumu who was awarded The Lifetime Achievement of the Year award, Natalie Sifuma-Short Stories category, Martin Liam Njiru-Traditional Art category, Elijah Mutua-Street Art Category, Renee Githinji-Dance Category and Brian Olando-Digital Art category among others.

Lifetime Achievement Award winner John Sibi Okumu
Image: Moses Mwangi
Traditional Art winner Martin Liam Njiru
Image: Moses Mwangi

Dance category winner Renee Githinji and her producer Wangethi Chomba
Image: Moses Mwangi
Street Art category winner Elijah Mutua aka Eljay
Image: Moses Mwangi
Digital Award winner Brian Olando
Image: Moses Mwangi
Judges Award categi=ry winner Paul Muhiu
Image: Moses Mwangi
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
08 April 2019 - 00:00

