Creative minds awarded at Sondeka Awards

Creatives Garage held their second edition of Sondeka Awards hosted at The Louis Leakey Auditorium Awards.

Sondeka Awards is a unique avenue to recognize and acknowledge the incredible advances within the creative community.

Some of those awarded were veteran journalist and actor John Sibi Okumu who was awarded The Lifetime Achievement of the Year award, Natalie Sifuma-Short Stories category, Martin Liam Njiru-Traditional Art category, Elijah Mutua-Street Art Category, Renee Githinji-Dance Category and Brian Olando-Digital Art category among others.