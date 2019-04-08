3rd Annual Delegation trip to Africa

The 3rd annual MiDA delegation trip which was held at Crown Plaza Hotel in Nairobi.

The main aim is to explore investment opportunities on the ground in Africa across various sectors and to develop a relationship with Africa pension funds, asset managers and financial institutions for potential partnerships and co-investments.

Mida which is a groundbreaking investment partnership established in 2016 between the US National Association of Securities Professionals and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to mobilize institutional investments for African infrastructure while generating enhanced yield and development impact.

In attendance was US Ambassador to Kenya amb Kyle McCarter, MiDA managing director Aymeric Saha, Smith Graham Investments president Donna Sims Wilson, Retirement Benefits Authority CEO Nzomo Mutuku, World Bank country director Carlos Felipe Jaramillo with Zamara CEO Sundeep Raichura.