3rd Annual Delegation trip to Africa

MiDA managing director Aymeric Saha with Smith Graham Investments president Donna Sims Wilson
Image: Douglas Okiddy

The 3rd annual MiDA delegation trip which was held at Crown Plaza Hotel in Nairobi.

The main aim is to explore investment opportunities on the ground in Africa across various sectors and to develop a relationship with Africa pension funds, asset managers and financial institutions for potential partnerships and co-investments. 

Mida which is a groundbreaking investment partnership established in 2016 between the US National Association of Securities Professionals and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to mobilize institutional investments for African infrastructure while generating enhanced yield and development impact. 

In attendance was US Ambassador to Kenya amb Kyle McCarter, MiDA managing director Aymeric Saha, Smith Graham Investments president Donna Sims Wilson, Retirement Benefits Authority CEO Nzomo Mutuku, World Bank country director Carlos Felipe Jaramillo with Zamara CEO Sundeep Raichura.

 

US Ambassador to Kenya amb Kyle McCarter,Leon M Bridges and World Bank country director Carlos Felipe Jaramillo
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Britam CEO Kenneth Kaniu,BNY MELLON executive vice president Lee B Stephens and Valmo Ventures CEO Valerie Mosley
Image: Douglas Okiddy
RBA ceo Nzomo Mutuku with Zamara CEO Sundeep Raichura
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Lewis & Munday attorney David Baker Lewis with BH CO partner Michael S Harper
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Bank of America managing director Antony M Griffith with Africa at Overseas Private Investments Corporation managing director Worku Gachou
Image: Douglas Okiddy
USAID office chief Economic Growth & Integration Scott Cameron with American Chamber of Commerce CEO Maxwell Okello
Image: Douglas Okiddy
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
Society
08 April 2019 - 00:00

