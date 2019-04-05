SOCIETY

Toyota honours kids in Dream Car art contest

Leyan Qureshi and Toyota Kenya Ltd sales trainer Sukhjiv Singh
Leyan Qureshi and Toyota Kenya Ltd sales trainer Sukhjiv Singh
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Toyota Kenya recently unveiled the Kenyan winners of the 13th edition of the Toyota Dream Car Art contest.

Nine children, aged 15 years and below, made the shortlist from close to 400 entries in three different categories.

Toyota Kenya MD Arvinder Reel said, “The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest wants children to have fun as they draw their dream cars. I am very inspired by these young, yet great minds, and what they have come up with.” 

The artworks of the nine will be submitted to Japan for consideration in the World Contest, where other children from more than 80 countries are also competing. 

 

Emmanuel Malunga, 12, from Mukuru Arts Club, Nairobi, poses with Toyota Kenya MD Avinder Reel. His painting got 3rd place in the 12-15 category
Emmanuel Malunga, 12, from Mukuru Arts Club, Nairobi, poses with Toyota Kenya MD Avinder Reel. His painting got 3rd place in the 12-15 category
Image: Douglas Okiddy
The winning painting in the 12-15 years category by Cynthia Bukanza, 14
The winning painting in the 12-15 years category by Cynthia Bukanza, 14
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Magdaline Njea, 6, from Brine Primary School, who won the silver award
Magdaline Njea, 6, from Brine Primary School, who won the silver award
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Art teacher and judge Linda Maseno and Nisha Varsani, 12, from Oshwal Academy, whose painting got 2nd position
Art teacher and judge Linda Maseno and Nisha Varsani, 12, from Oshwal Academy, whose painting got 2nd position
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Kamal Preeti and her daughter, under-8 years category winner Veronka Preeti, from Premier Academy
Kamal Preeti and her daughter, under-8 years category winner Veronka Preeti, from Premier Academy
Image: Douglas Okiddy
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
Society
05 April 2019 - 17:43

Most Popular

  1. Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘
    17h ago Word Is

  2. I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat
    17h ago Word Is

  3. KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival
    17h ago Society

  4. Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'
    17h ago Word Is

  5. Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES