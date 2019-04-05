Toyota honours kids in Dream Car art contest

Toyota Kenya recently unveiled the Kenyan winners of the 13th edition of the Toyota Dream Car Art contest.

Nine children, aged 15 years and below, made the shortlist from close to 400 entries in three different categories.

Toyota Kenya MD Arvinder Reel said, “The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest wants children to have fun as they draw their dream cars. I am very inspired by these young, yet great minds, and what they have come up with.”

The artworks of the nine will be submitted to Japan for consideration in the World Contest, where other children from more than 80 countries are also competing.