Global fast-moving consumer goods company Hayat Kimya has launched its operations in Kenya, with the introduction of its leading ''Moflix'' diapers brand.

During, the launch, Hayat Kimya also unveiled media personality Terryanne Chebet as its brand ambassador in Kenya.

Chebet referred to the brands anti-leakage and high absorbency qualities as the reason for her using Moflix for her one-year baby girl, Talaa.