SOCIETY

Ezekiel Aminga shines at Radio Africa Awards

Emerged as overall winner in the best staff of the quarter awards

In Summary

-Staff in 13 categories rewarded for industry and excellence since January

Ezekiel Aminga receives the Editorial Person award from head of content Paul Ilado.
Ezekiel Aminga receives the Editorial Person award from head of content Paul Ilado.
Image: Douglas Okiddy

Radio Africa Group recognised the best staff of the quarter at a ceremony in the company's Lion Place headquarters yesterday.

Ezekiel Aminga emerged the overall winner after earlier bagging the Photojournalist award. He was recognised for his panoramic image of the Toi Market fire and go-getter attitude to work.

Other winners included Immaculate Akello (News), Malemba Mkongo (Features), Elizabeth Kivuva (Business), Moses Aliwa (Political) and Caren Nyota (Sasa). Victor Ndula was bid farewell after 12 years serving as the Star cartoonist, while Oliver Mathenge was honoured for leading the transition to a new website.

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
Society
05 April 2019 - 17:50

Most Popular

  1. Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘
    17h ago Word Is

  2. I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat
    17h ago Word Is

  3. KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival
    17h ago Society

  4. Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'
    17h ago Word Is

  5. Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES