Ezekiel Aminga shines at Radio Africa Awards

Radio Africa Group recognised the best staff of the quarter at a ceremony in the company's Lion Place headquarters yesterday.

Ezekiel Aminga emerged the overall winner after earlier bagging the Photojournalist award. He was recognised for his panoramic image of the Toi Market fire and go-getter attitude to work.

Other winners included Immaculate Akello (News), Malemba Mkongo (Features), Elizabeth Kivuva (Business), Moses Aliwa (Political) and Caren Nyota (Sasa). Victor Ndula was bid farewell after 12 years serving as the Star cartoonist, while Oliver Mathenge was honoured for leading the transition to a new website.