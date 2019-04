The Architectural Association of Kenya son Thursday launched 'The Build Hub', its first information portal, at the Radisson Blue Hotel, Nairobi.

This comes days after the association elected Mugure Njendu as the new AAK president to take over from Emma Miloyo.

The Build Hub is envisioned to be a one-stop shop on information from various counties on acquiring a building permit or getting a planning approval.

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibawana was the chief guest.