Asa brings Koroga Festival to a standstill

Nigerian-French artiste Asa Bukola gave a memorable performance over the weekend during the 25th edition of the Koroga Festival at Mamba Village, Karen.

The soul-sultry singer, who can also play different musical instruments, moved fans to tears with her deep, emotional, catchy love songs. She is well known for her biggest hit, 'Mr Jailer' and 'Fire on the Mountain'.

The event, which had a 'Ladies' edition' theme, also featured Kenyan artistes Phy Ngetich and Fena Gitu.