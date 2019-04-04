SOCIETY

Asa brings Koroga Festival to a standstill

Nigerian-French artiste Asa Bukola gave a memorable performance over the weekend during the 25th edition of the Koroga Festival at Mamba Village, Karen.

The soul-sultry singer, who can also play different musical instruments, moved fans to tears with her deep, emotional, catchy love songs. She is well known for her biggest hit, 'Mr Jailer' and 'Fire on the Mountain'.

The event, which had a 'Ladies' edition' theme, also featured Kenyan artistes Phy Ngetich and Fena Gitu.

Asa performs alongside her guitarist
Asa performs alongside her guitarist
Image: Moses Mwangi
Fena Gitu
Fena Gitu
Image: Moses Mwangi
Asa belts out a tune
Asa belts out a tune
Image: Moses Mwangi
Phy
Phy
Image: Moses Mwangi
Fans sing along to the music
Fans sing along to the music
Image: Moses Mwangi
Kiza Lounge CEO Ali Kiza, Mojo Morgan and radio personality Calvin Karumba
Kiza Lounge CEO Ali Kiza, Mojo Morgan and radio personality Calvin Karumba
Image: Moses Mwangi
RnB singer Kaz Lucas and a friend dance along to the music
RnB singer Kaz Lucas and a friend dance along to the music
Image: Moses Mwangi
Society
04 April 2019 - 12:26

Most Popular

  1. Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘
    17h ago Word Is

  2. I am happy Kush Tracey did not kill herself — Tdat
    17h ago Word Is

  3. KAM hosts Changamka Kenya Shopping Festival
    17h ago Society

  4. Visita unleashes club banger 'Onyo'
    17h ago Word Is

  5. Songa unveils mega deal to distribute artistes’ work
    17h ago Word Is

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES