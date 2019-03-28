Rubadiri, Mbugua mentor girls with confidential talk

In Summary
Mentorship helps girls become a different version of themselves
A Girlfriends' Confidential Talk is a forum that happens three times a year. It is for young girls to be mentored and coached on the day-to-day challenges women experience and to get support and become a different version of themselves.
The latest event recently took place at Trademark Hotel in Nairobi. It was hosted by Victoria Rubadiri and Janet Mbugua.
Many girls who turned up voiced the issues they are experiencing.
Size 8 marriage is ‘not perfect‘