Rubadiri, Mbugua mentor girls with confidential talk

Youths coached on the day-to-day challenges women experience

In Summary

Mentorship helps girls become a different version of themselves

A Girlfriends' Confidential Talk is a forum that happens three times a year. It is for young girls to be mentored and coached on the day-to-day challenges women experience and to get support and become a different version of themselves.

The latest event recently took place at Trademark Hotel in Nairobi. It was hosted by Victoria Rubadiri and Janet Mbugua.

Many girls who turned up voiced the issues they are experiencing.

PR consultant Sammy Maina, media personality Victoria Rubadiri and Village Market marketing manager Val Ndungu
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Media personality Janet Mbugua takes a selfie with the girls after the talk
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Students Gichuki Nancy, Bosire Purity and Situne Gatune
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Accountants Beatrice Wangechi and Jane Ngang with electrical engineer Lucy Gathoni
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Village Market Mall customer service Cynthia Otieno
Image: Douglas Okiddy
Media personality Doreen Biira and producer Joy Nilantei
Image: Douglas Okiddy
by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
Society
28 March 2019 - 00:00

Latest Videos
