Skal fetes hoteliers with cocktail

-Hotels and individuals who took part in 2018 Skal congress honoured with certificates

Sweat band performs
Image: JOHN CHESOLI

Skal Kenya recently held a colourful cocktail to appreciate hoteliers who took part in last October's Skal Congress Conference at PrideInn Hotel.

The cocktail took place at Flamingo Beach Hotel in Shanzu, Mombasa.

The event brought together hoteliers from the Coast. The county government of Mombasa was represented by Tourism executive Fauz Rashid.

Also present were Skal Kenya presidents Victor Shitakha (Coast) and Tonny Kosgei (Nairobi).

Hotels and individuals who participated during the 2018 Skal congress were honoured with certificates.

 

by JOHN CHESOLI
Society
26 March 2019 - 00:00

