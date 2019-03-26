Skal fetes hoteliers with cocktail

Skal Kenya recently held a colourful cocktail to appreciate hoteliers who took part in last October's Skal Congress Conference at PrideInn Hotel.

The cocktail took place at Flamingo Beach Hotel in Shanzu, Mombasa.

The event brought together hoteliers from the Coast. The county government of Mombasa was represented by Tourism executive Fauz Rashid.

Also present were Skal Kenya presidents Victor Shitakha (Coast) and Tonny Kosgei (Nairobi).

Hotels and individuals who participated during the 2018 Skal congress were honoured with certificates.