Creations 4 Purpose funds campaign launch

Creations4purpose, a curative arm of the Help a Child Reach 5 (HACR5) campaign by Lifebuoy, hosted an event at Le Grenier a' Pain to raise funds for children affected with infections like pneumonia, diarrhoea and septicaemia.

The event showcased art and fashion from West to East Africa was attended by renown personalities that included KICC CEO Nana Gecaga, SautiSol’s Savara and Chimano, TV personality Janet Mbugua, media personalities Pinky Ghelani, Patricia Kihoro, fashionista Joy Kendi among others.