Pomp and pizzazz at the Asian Weekly Achievers Awards

Shiv Insurance’s Sudhir and Harsha Trivedy give Darshan Chandaria (middle) the Best Business Icon Male award
Shiv Insurance’s Sudhir and Harsha Trivedy give Darshan Chandaria (middle) the Best Business Icon Male award
Image: Moses Mwangi

The  Asian Weekly Achievers Awards did not disappoint in celebrating members of the Asian society making a difference.

The event was attended by the who is who, among them Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra, Parklands and Highridge MCA Jayendra Malde, Asian African Heritage Trust’s Pheroze Nowrojee and Senior Counsel Sharad Rao.

For the third time in a row, theatre production house Aperture Africa Productions bagged a TAWAA trophy in the Best Entertainment Event segment. 

Others who were awarded were maiden TAWAA winner Shiksha Arora, who scooped the Dhiren’s Hair Salon Award and Darshan Chandaria for Best Male Business Anchor.

Shiksha Arora (holding trophy) flanked by Salman Manji (L), Usha Arora, Anil Arora and Simmi Arora
Shiksha Arora (holding trophy) flanked by Salman Manji (L), Usha Arora, Anil Arora and Simmi Arora
Image: Moses Mwangi
Kamini's School of Dancing students perform
Kamini's School of Dancing students perform
Image: Moses Mwangi
Senior Counsel Sharad Rao with spouse Leena Rao
Senior Counsel Sharad Rao with spouse Leena Rao
Image: Moses Mwangi
Saahas Dance Group performs
Saahas Dance Group performs
Image: Moses Mwangi
Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra and Kavita Chhabra
Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra and Kavita Chhabra
The Pattni Brotherhood represented by the Gujrati Group
The Pattni Brotherhood represented by the Gujrati Group
Image: Moses Mwangi
Kundan and Parklands ward MCA Jayendra Malde
Kundan and Parklands ward MCA Jayendra Malde
Image: Moses Mwangi
by MOSES MWANGI
Society
20 March 2019 - 00:00

