Pomp and pizzazz at the Asian Weekly Achievers Awards

The Asian Weekly Achievers Awards did not disappoint in celebrating members of the Asian society making a difference.

The event was attended by the who is who, among them Indian High Commissioner Rahul Chhabra, Parklands and Highridge MCA Jayendra Malde, Asian African Heritage Trust’s Pheroze Nowrojee and Senior Counsel Sharad Rao.

For the third time in a row, theatre production house Aperture Africa Productions bagged a TAWAA trophy in the Best Entertainment Event segment.

Others who were awarded were maiden TAWAA winner Shiksha Arora, who scooped the Dhiren’s Hair Salon Award and Darshan Chandaria for Best Male Business Anchor.