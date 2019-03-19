Society

Thousands throng Heart Run at Uhuru Gardens

On Saturday, thousands of Kenyans gathered at the Uhuru Gardens in support of children suffering from heart diseases and from needy backgrounds through The Karen Hospital Heart to Heart Foundation.

The Heart-to-Heart Foundation, a medical charity, was established in 1993 by physician/cardiologist Dr Betty Gikonyo and paediatrician/cardiologist Dr Dan Gikonyo. 

This year’s run was flagged off by Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju, who hailed the foundation for stepping up and assisting children to get much-needed surgery. 

by DOUGLAS OKIDDY Photojournalist
Society
19 March 2019 - 00:00

