Plight of parenting an intersex child

When his wife was pregnant, they performed a sonogram that revealed they would be having a baby boy.

A few years down the line, Peter Maingi, now a father of three, says he has gone through too much to handle. His child, now eight, was born intersex.

"Life changes a lot because you move from being stable and working to constantly being in the hospital," he said.

James Karanja, alias Mary Waithera, an intersex person, says parents to intersex children also go through their fair share of stigma and depression.

"My mother could not handle the depression that came with it, and she is mentally disabled now," he said.

Ryan Muiruri, aka Ruth Wangui, adds some parents are forced to kill their children or abandon them because they think the child is a curse.

"I was at a vernacular station a few years back and a mother called and opened up about how she had been forced to kill the 'thing' she had given birth to," he said.

"The husband gave her an ultimatum: either kill the child or he would leave her."

Maingi had vowed to hide the condition of his child from the world so he and his family could live in dignity.

His child has a variation referred to as mixed gonadal dysgenesis.

Children with this disorder may have one or two gonads (ovaries and testicles), which may be undescended and/or not easy to identify as typical testicles.

The disorder is a sex developmental disorder, where the gonads are abnormal, with some cells having XY chromosomes and some just a single X (chromosome Y mosaicism).

This results in a wide range of male or female genitalia that are not typically, or clearly, male or female.

FEAR OF STIGMA

When Maingi and his wife went for the first surgery, they thought the child had an undescended testicle.

"When the doctor came from surgery, it was so strange because the special doctor said our child did not have a testicle," he said.

They did a biopsy which revealed the chid had oval-testes on the right side. Initially, the doctors could not identify what was on the left side, only to later inform the new parents that it was an ovary.

Maingi's wife, who was first to receive the news, collapsed in hospital after the news was revealed to her. When Maingi found out, he was traumatised.

"The counsellors at the hospital talked to us and told us there were tests we could do to see how best to help the child," he said.

However, he did not anticipate how much his life would change. While still in hospital, a few attendants told the wife that it would be easier to kill the child.

"However, I told my wife not to kill the child and started studying the condition to understand it better and what needs to be done," he said.

He was also advised to divorce his wife because children born intersex are considered a curse.

"I said I would keep people from knowing this situation to save my child, and so that we could live a dignified life," he said.

Maingi has had to transfer his child from three different schools to protect him from bullies and those curious to "see what is under there".

He says he is scared for his child because people born intersex are very suicidal due to stigma, social exclusion and ridicule in the community.

For instance, James and Ryan revealed they have tried to commit suicide several times.

The father was also worried because intersex persons drop out of school at the onset of puberty and are exposed to many procedures to 'normalise' them.