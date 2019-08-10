Why it's still hard to achieve exclusive breastfeeding

MEDICAL CHALLENGES

Medical challenges especially affect mothers living with HIV-Aids, or women on medical treatment that is contraindicated for breastfeeding like cancer.

Mothers living with HIV should breastfeed for at least 12 months and may continue breastfeeding for up to 24 months or longer (similar to the general population), while being fully supported for antiretroviral therapy adherence (see the WHO consolidated guidelines on the use of antiretroviral drugs for treating and preventing HIV infection for interventions to optimise adherence).

In settings where health services provide and support lifelong antiretroviral therapy, including adherence counselling, and promote and support breastfeeding among women living with HIV, the duration of breastfeeding should not be restricted.

Breastfeeding is safe for cancer mothers unless being treated with chemotherapy, or hormonal therapy. Nursing mothers undergoing, or scheduled to start chemotherapy treatments should stop breastfeeding until after treatment which is usually between three to four months. Radiation treatment can reduce breast milk production, cause the mother to produce very little if any milk at all. For such mothers, formula milk is recommended as an alternative to breastfeeding in order to avoid transmitting harmful medication from the mother to the child.

To promote exclusive breastfeeding, interventions should be delivered in a combination of settings by involving health systems, home and family and the community environment concurrently.

Breast milk formation starts as early as 28 weeks of pregnancy. In order to ensure steady and continued formation of breast milk, hospital antenatal clinics are urged to initiate and provide the parents with necessary knowledge all throughout the pregnancy period, delivery and post-natal for them to support each other both physically and emotionally to get a constant supply of breast milk.