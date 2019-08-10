Why ectopic pregnancies have become common

Did you know that you risk having an ectopic pregnancy if your emergency contraception fails to prevent pregnancy?

A what, you ask? An ectopic pregnancy. One in which the foetus develops outside the uterus, typically in a fallopian tube.

Research linking failed contraceptives to ectopic pregnancies is not yet conclusive, but it is concerning in a country where emergency pills are regularly abused.

Retailing at between Sh150 and Sh200, Postinor 2, commonly known as the 'morning-after pill' or 'P2', has become somewhat of a household name.

Chemists experience peak sales between Friday and Sunday, but maintain they still make good sales during the week.

Three years ago, Erica* (not her real name) missed her period but dismissed it as an after-effect of p2.

She had been engaging in unprotected sex with her boyfriend of about a year, and she would take the pills thereafter.

"I would take them three or four times a week because we rarely used protection. I was completely sure they would keep me from getting pregnant," she said.

He was her first sexual partner, and conversations with her friends suggested the pills were the safest way to prevent pregnancy.

"When I talked to my friends about it, they told me their boyfriends bought the pills for them and it always worked. So I was sure about it," she said.

She started to suspect she was pregnant after experiencing fatigue and nausea. A pregnancy test came back positive.

"I started getting scared that my sister would realise I was pregnant so I had to get rid of the pregnancy," she said.

Despite taking the pills again, Erica fell pregnant and aborted for the second time.