‘Wamlambez’ and other Sheng words trending

Sheng’ is a slang language that borrows words from different languages to enhance hidden communication to a group of targeted people, mostly young in age. The language is widely used in urban Kenyan setups.

However, Kenyans are now embracing the language.

As times goes by, words with different meanings are coming out with our youths. Did I forget to tell you that most Sheng’words come with the ghetto peole? Yes.

While most of us seem to jamming and going with the flow, not everyone understands the language.

Some parents find it hard to understand what their sons and daughters are saying when they communicate using the said language.

Though most people regard it as an unofficial way of communication, the language is gradually taking over, and its usage is slowly being accepted not only to young but also the old generation.

Did you know Sheng language is nowadays becoming a source of livelihood?

A good grasp of Sheng language can land you a lucrative job, like radio presenter or even as an interpreter.

That is why some radio stations have Sheng speaking programmes. Take for example Radio Jambo’ drive show, ‘Mbusi na Lion Teketeke’.

If you happen to listen to them, it’s either you learn or understand nothing.

From Kung’uta Kung’u Kung’u to Kuenda Mawinguni! That is their language, targeted at a specific group of people.

Not long ago, we were used to the simple ‘Matha’ na ‘Buda’ phrases. Now, we have gross words that even sound weird. Every now and then, youths make up words to hide the real meaning of what they really want to say.

A number of times you’ve heard a word or phrase and wondered what it means. Well, here are some of the new phrases and their meanings.

Also, did you also know that some Sheng’ words are abusive words but when used in Sheng’ they sound much better?