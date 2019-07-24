Close

Every watch tells a story: Rotich and Thugge's wrist game

Rotich's Frederique Constant costs Sh144K while Thugge's Breitling goes for Sh1.3 million.

In Summary

• Rotich donned a Frederique Constant Men's Horological Smartwatch

• Thugge wore a Breitling Chronomat 44 GMT

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Lifestyle
24 July 2019 - 09:00
Treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge in court on July 13, 2019.
Image: ENOS TECHE

They say that 'every watch tells a story' and indeed you can judge a man by what is on his wrist.

In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta has been seen as one of the men who have good taste in watches.

This seems to have rubbed off on those around him going by the watches his Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge were spotted wearing in court on Tuesday.

Rotich donned a Frederique Constant Men's Horological Smartwatch with an alligator leather strap, metallic casing and navy blue dial.

According to the watchmaker's website, Rotich's watch retails for 1,250 Euros which is an equivalent of Sh144,726.

Thugge wore a Breitling Chronomat 44 GMT with steel strap.

This range of Breitling watches can cost anything between $5,000 and $13,000 which roughly between Sh518,000 and Sh1.3 million.

A search on the Breitling website shows that a watch similar to Thugge's would cost $13,420 (Sh1.39 million).

President’s watch the talk of social media

A watch that President Uhuru Kenyatta wore while he addressed journalists in Sagana on Sunday has been the talk of online platforms. He is known to ...
News
2 years ago
