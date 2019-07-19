Instagram to hide number of likes on posts

• The test removes the total number of likes on photos and videos, but the owner of the account will still be able to see them.
• In Kenya Instagram is the 3rd most used social network.
Instagram is currently running tests that will see the popular app hide the total number of likes on post and views on a video.
The number of likes will not appear on the main feed, profiles or permalink pages, according to Instagram.
“We want your friends to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get. You can still see your own likes by tapping on the list of people who’ve liked it, but your friends will not be able to see how many likes your post has received.”Instagram said.
We’re currently running a test that hides the total number of likes and video views for some people in the following countries:— Instagram (@instagram) July 17, 2019
✅ Australia
✅ Brazil
✅ Canada
✅ Ireland
✅ Italy
✅ Japan
✅ New Zealand pic.twitter.com/2OdzpIUBka
In May, the company began testing this in Canada in a move to help reduce pressure to rack up the likes on the platform.
The feature hides users’ public likes, counts on videos and photos in the feed, on the web, and within profiles.
In Kenya, according to the latest social media survey by Statcounter, Instagram is the third most used social network after WhatsApp and Facebook.