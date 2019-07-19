Instagram to hide number of likes on posts

Instagram is currently running tests that will see the popular app hide the total number of likes on post and views on a video.

The test removes the total number of likes on photos and videos, but the owner of the account will still be able to see them.

The number of likes will not appear on the main feed, profiles or permalink pages, according to Instagram.

“We want your friends to focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get. You can still see your own likes by tapping on the list of people who’ve liked it, but your friends will not be able to see how many likes your post has received.”Instagram said.