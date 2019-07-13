How ‘soul ties’ bind millenials to their exes

Pastor David Wachira referenced Genesis 2:24-25, which implies that souls are tied through sex.

“Therefore, a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. And the man and his wife were both naked and were not ashamed.”

So if you have been having that feeling, now you know what it is called. A 'Soul Tie'. Well, to some who have really suffered through it, they call it a 'Sex Demon'.

BREAK-UP BLUES

Jane* (not her real name) has a story that is one of the few extremes. Her soul tie with her man was so deep, it lasted two years after their break-up. Two years of constantly fighting something she did not know. Up until she opened up to her mother and pastor.

"I had a soul tie with my ex. I just found out about it like a few months ago. Mark you, we broke up in 2017. It's even freaky to talk about it. I never do. So I decided I am no longer having sex until I get married," she said.

Soul ties are as common as the flu, but women suffer the most. It is just that men choose not to talk about it.

Dennis* opened up about his two experiences with soul ties.

"The first was with the mother of my child. A relationship which, in my mind, started the first day she walked into that double mathematics class. We had a child. Things were said, things were done that can never be unsaid," he said.

"She graced my bed after moving out. She was the one who broke my virginity. Actually, we broke each other's virginity."

It took him two years to deal with that and sync with someone else.

"Then I met my recent ex. It was all rosy until I did her wrong, something I do not like talking about. In fact, this haunts me every day. I love her up to date, though I say I have moved on," he said.

Most stories start on the basis of a love story, a perfectly painted love story, one that makes you forget the world and its problems and focus on this man or woman, to bed with him or her with the promise of a future.