Home improvement? Here are some affordable decor ideas

It's easy to have multiple home decor ideas. However, the biggest consideration is finding adequate space to fit them all in. You do not want your house to look like a mess or perhaps, to look like you're trying too hard. It works to have just enough.

Here are affordable house decor ideas that you should think about that will definitely be easy on your wallet.

Sets of green plants

These are the easiest to incorporate in your house. They give your living room a feeling of life and natural elements. Great to consider if you haven't any allergies and you know how to maintain plants. Alternatively, you may place plastic plants and clean them as often as necessary

Show off your collection

Put out your jewellery and open up space in your drawer! If you've got a place where you could have your bracelets, your watch, your necklaces well put and without risk, this simple trick can make your house look great. Also, when you are in a rush, you'll be grateful that these items are easy to reach.

Apply beige tones

This is a simple eye trick that plays with reflections and shadows. Make sure the room that you're working with has plenty of natural lighting because that's what works best. The shadows moreover create an instant relaxing mood and creates a loud sense of fashion. If you prefer patterns and bright colors, skip this idea.

Cover your shelves beautifully

The best and most multi-functional house item is an open shelf because you could use this as both storage and display. An idea is to cover the shelves with a neat cloth or pretty pattern to replace the display shelves. You can always roll these up when you need to pick an item from the shelf

Use lightweight furniture

This is a Kenyan favorite. For example, a coffee table which stands in front of the television having a glass top. This allows your guests to see through it and creates a nice effect in the living room. Another example is a wooden swing chair placed in a corner. Note that this means the furniture should be the thin kind. The ability to see what is behind or below the furniture will make the room look bigger.

Install mirrors

This is a must have especially in the bedroom. It magnifies the room besides helping you prepare before going to work. One great idea is to put it on the opposite side of the window so that the reflection should make your room look even bigger. For best results, pick medium to large size mirrors. Looking for something fancy? Then get one with a decorative frame.

Wallpaper

It may be confusing to choose the best design of wallpaper for your house, especially if you're dealing with a small space. There's the thought that patterns will make the small space look cramped. This is not true. The recommendation is to pick wallpaper that matches your paint on the wall and one that shows clearly the background color. When the choice is made, install it from the tile to the ceiling. Your guests will automatically follow the pattern up and it will distract them from the real size of your room.

Sneak in some curves

Boxy shapes are everywhere and that's why they are boring. Give your room options of curvy furniture as this adds an accent to your living room. Not only does this apply to furniture, but it works for the mirrors, vases, chairs and other interior decoration accessories.

Get a good bargain

