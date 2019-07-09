How to choose the right tiles for your home

• Not every type of tile is appropriate for every space
It can be a daunting and confusing task, especially because you're never short of variety when it comes to tiles. You want your home to be unique and you want to create a deliberate experience for yourself and your family. You want to consider safety and you want to get the technicalities right. It can be overwhelming!
Here are some tips to help you with your decision making.
1. Ceramic tiles vs Porcelain tiles
These two types are the most common and generally the most available so we'll start here.
The characteristic of ceramic tiles is that they have a glazed surface. These tiles are best used on walls or areas that will have very little traffic. They are also ideal for places like splashbacks in the kitchen or washing areas.
On the other hand, porcelain is more dense and durable compared to ceramic. This means that it is a better material for a floor tile. They are best used for high-traffic areas like a main entrance.
Porcelain tiles are the best choice if you are looking strength, moisture resistance and versatile design. They come in a greater variety of styles, colors and textures. However, not all porcelain products are made equal. You can get more information for trusted vendors such as Tile and Carpet Center.
2. Tile size and Room size
Small residential areas such as kitchens, bathrooms and toilets are best fitted with small-sized tiles. On the other hand, larger tiles will make the room feel larger and airier.
If you use floor tiles on the walls, you get the effect of making the space seem more cohesive. However, you can’t use wall tiles on the floor. A floor tile has a harder glaze is made of harder materials to withstand traffic.
In a small room, light-colored tiles will make the space feel bigger. If you have a large room, there are more options; you can chose from light to dark tiles.
3. Tile Color and location
Assuredly, this is one thing you'll never be short of: the variety of colors and variations of the same shade. A great trick to begin with when making a choice is to mix and match two different shades of the same colors. It creates an effect that's pleasant to the eye. The darker shade adds depth and the lighter one can add some shine to the combination.
A few basic color rules to observe
a. If you want to make a room seem happy and warm, use vibrant, playful colors;
b. The easiest to integrate into any decor are neutral colors;
c. Darker colors can add depth. However, consider that they may make the room look smaller than it is;d. Lighter shades make spaces look bigger. They can also brighten a room with the least natural light;
It is helpful to consider the feeling that you want to achieve in the room because tiles complement other design features. In a bathroom, you may want to achieve a restful relaxing setting. This means that you should go for colors that blend well together. In the kitchen, you may want a more vibrant look so you should choose colors that contrast.
4. Cost
Your budget will dictate your choice of tiles. Quality tiles come at a greater cost. However, this shouldn't stop you especially because there are wonderful deals you can find in the market that will lead you to cost savings.
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday & 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Where: Our stores at Parkside Towers on Mombasa Road & Mashiara Park, Loresho. For Mombasa come to Lecol Building, Mbaraki Road.
