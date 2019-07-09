How to choose the right tiles for your home

It can be a daunting and confusing task, especially because you're never short of variety when it comes to tiles. You want your home to be unique and you want to create a deliberate experience for yourself and your family. You want to consider safety and you want to get the technicalities right. It can be overwhelming!

Here are some tips to help you with your decision making.

1. Ceramic tiles vs Porcelain tiles

These two types are the most common and generally the most available so we'll start here.

The characteristic of ceramic tiles is that they have a glazed surface. These tiles are best used on walls or areas that will have very little traffic. They are also ideal for places like splashbacks in the kitchen or washing areas.

On the other hand, porcelain is more dense and durable compared to ceramic. This means that it is a better material for a floor tile. They are best used for high-traffic areas like a main entrance.

Porcelain tiles are the best choice if you are looking strength, moisture resistance and versatile design. They come in a greater variety of styles, colors and textures. However, not all porcelain products are made equal. You can get more information for trusted vendors such as Tile and Carpet Center.