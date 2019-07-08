Cameron Boyce: Disney Descendants star dies age 20

A spokesperson said he passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure.

He made his acting debut in the horror film Mirrors but is best known for roles in Disney's Descendants and the TV show Jessie.

His death was confirmed on the evening of Saturday 6 July and linked to "an ongoing medical condition".

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a spokesperson said on behalf of his family.

"He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

"We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

Cameron Boyce was only nine years old when he appeared in Mirrors. He then went on to play one of Adam Sandler's children in the movie Grown Ups.

However it was on the Disney channel show Jessie that he became most well known as the character Luke Ross.

That led to him playing the part of Carlos de Vil in Descendants, the popular TV movie series which follows the lives of the children of Disney baddies.

Tributes have been paid by his fellow actors and fans.

Adam Sandler posted a message on social media saying Cameron Boyce was "the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around".

Cameron's Jessie co-star Skai Jackson wrote an emotional tribute to her friend, who she starred alongside for four seasons.

"Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken," she wrote alongside a number of videos featuring him.

And Descendents stars Keegan Connor Tracy and Wendy Raquel spoke about Cameron's "infectious" smile and energy.

A Disney Channel spokesman described him as an "incredibly talented performer".

They said: "From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world.

"As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in people's lives through his humanitarian work.

"He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.

"We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."

Cameron Boyce had shared a black and white photo of himself on Instagram the day before he died.