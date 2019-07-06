The cliff faced in depression

QUESTIONING EXISTENCE

In 2015, I started questioning this whole notion of a God-given purpose after going through a year of overwhelming hopelessness. I wanted to know for myself who God was, if He exists, if he loved me, what He wants from me and so on. I was really going out of my mind at this point because I was having an identity crisis.

Relying on the idea of God loving me because the Bible says so wasn’t enough. I needed to know that in my heart, and I didn’t. The reason this is important is because when we grow up in a religious nation, a huge part of our identity rests on religion/faith/God, whatever you wish to call it.

When this is shaken, the centre cannot hold, and we crumble. Death shakes it. By this, I mean when you lose a huge part of yourself perhaps due to the death of loved one, the end of something profound, even losing a part of your physical self, such as a limb. I didn’t know just how huge a part of my identity God was until I was shaken and felt I had lost myself. The death in my life came from a loss of faith. It was time to get out of the childish way of obligatory faith and really believe as a choice. I couldn’t find my footing. Feeling worthless, I began seeking out answers to my existence. I’m sure to those around me, I looked fine and had accomplished a lot but inside, I was stuck.

My whole life felt like a lie the moment I wondered what my purpose in life was. Answers on the mysteriousness of God, on how we should not question His ways were no longer good enough. You know how when someone dies, and we comfort ourselves that His will is being done? Such answers didn’t cut it.

Was I an agnostic, a nihilist? Are all depression sufferers just pessimists? It was the beginning of an identity breakdown that has brought me to my knees and left me there. I don’t know who I am, and the personality attributes ascribed to me by others feel foreign.

What I know is that on some days, it is like I am trapped in limbo, neither alive nor dead. I wonder why I am wrapped in this mess, never moving forward nor backwards. It is like you are sitting on the edge of a cliff and you can’t jump off nor retreat to safety. This is what depression looks like to and for me.

The anti-depressants ensure you keep retreating to safety, while suicidal depression ensures you take that leap. And then I think about those who have committed suicide: Millie Kithinji, Stephen Mumbo, Robin Williams, Kate Spade, Avicii, students in Kenyan universities… And I am certain of one thing. Prior to their deaths, they were on this cliff, like so many of us are. Questioning their existence, even those who seemed to have it all, money, fame, love, power.

Because those who seemed to have it all must have wondered, is this all there is? Who am I? Feeling guilty and ashamed at the same time. I know it sounds selfish, especially to those of us struggling financially. You wonder, this person had it all and still ended their life. And so, people call them sinners and criminals for ending their lives.

TWO WHO SUCCUMBED

Isn’t life precious? A gift from God? Most of us have read and invested our time on the story of Millie Kithinji. On the surface, it seems a simple case of a jilted lover. What’s the big deal, you ask? What her fiancé did to her is terrible, but she isn’t the first woman to be abandoned by her man, you say.

However, if you take a look into her timeline, for this is the only peak into her life we have, you will see signs of someone spiralling down. For a long time (since around 2017), she had been begging God for strength and grace to carry on through the trials she was facing. We don’t know what else was shaking her identity that she wondered what she was doing alive instead of dead.

Who knows how many times she came close to ending her life but perhaps the thought of her dear daughter kept her alive, until this last time? Like an urge to sneeze, it finally built up to a point she had to sneeze. Pain over love.

Stephen Mumbo was out here being a star employee at PWC. Put together, intelligent, family man and committed employee. The death of his mother shook him, and perhaps other things we don’t know.

Those like Millie and Stephen were on the cliff, pained with themselves, feeling the burden of their mess and how all the love from their families did not count in that moment before they jumped off the cliff.

They will be better off without me, they must have thought. You sit on that cliff for too long and jumping is the only viable option to end the pain. It is the only option because you have retired to safety many times, perhaps from friends who checked up on you, the thought of loved ones… Yet here you are, back at the cliff, and the pain is too much. Yes, suicide is a choice. The only choice in that moment, and if you have ever come close to jumping, then you understand.

Granted, I still don’t have answers, I can only describe what my depression looks like in hopes that someone out there might see themselves through this. You don’t have to know my name, gender, age or educational status to resonate with me. Because the truth is that a lot of things will bring you and your mess to the edge of the cliff, mine is my identity crisis. What you can bear might be too much for another person. What has brought me here is a mess easily cleaned up by somebody else. What will bring you here is a mess that I could easily discard. What is your mess? Are you sitting on the edge of the cliff, too?

PS. I am just a depression struggler fascinated with death, who finds herself on the edge of the cliff often.