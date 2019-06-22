The interview and the life lessons

A week ago I found myself watching what turned out to be an interesting one-on-one interview with businessman and philanthropist Manu Chandaria.

In the up close and personal interview, this 90-year-old who sits at the head of a billion-dollar enterprise ushered us into his home (by way of television), where he shared with us a view of his modest, simple, and humble life.

There was one notable luxury though in the billionaire’s home; a cylindrical transparent elevator that conveys the occupants of the house upstairs and downstairs. Mr Chandaria revealed he installed the lift after a fall.

So life lesson one; when building a house you plan to live in for the rest of your life, build a bungalow not a maisonette. One day you will get old in that house and stairs and old people are not friends.

Stairs means that every day, going up to bed will be an out of breath ordeal that will be murder on your knees, hip and heart, all not good things when you get to a certain advanced age. The downstairs trip won’t be a picnic either.

But back to the modest, humble life. Mr Chandaria’s built-in simple wardrobe has five suits in it. That’s right, the man owns only five suits. When a new suit comes in, he gives one away. The lesson here is not the giving, though there’s a lesson there, but about having only what you need and not more than you need.