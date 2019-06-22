Doppelganger is in the eyes of the beholder, and sometimes the beer holder

I don’t know about you, but I often see people who look familiar in a crowd or on the street, only to get close to them and realise it wasn’t who I thought it was.

For some unfathomable reason, over the last couple of weeks I have been seeing what the Germans call “doppelgängers” almost everywhere I look. But first, let me explain exactly what a doppelgänger is.

It is, according to my online dictionary, “someone who looks spookily like you (or someone else), but isn't a twin.” My “msema kweli” tells me that “Originally, this was a type of ghost. The word doppelgänger is German and literally means double walker — as in a ghost or shadow of yourself (or someone else).

Years ago, when I was a lad, I saw my own lookalike walking towards me on a Nairobi street. The fellow teenager was a complete look-alike of me only in very different clothes.

We both noticed the resemblance and as we passed each other, turned to look back at each other as if to confirm it wasn’t an apparition. I have always regretted that we never stopped to chat. It might have been fun.

By the way had the incident happened in the same vicinity less than a decade later, when my colleagues and I used to frequent a bar just up the street that we had christened “Potholes” after the craters in the pavement outside and in the floor inside the bar, I might have blamed the beer.