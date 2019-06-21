Why Yoga is much more than it seems

On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, the Star talked to two passionate Yoga teachers who helped debunk some common misconceptions of yoga.

Yogita Mehta who has been working in this field for more than thirty years says, “The word 'yog' originates from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' which means to 'unite'. The purpose behind International Yoga Day is to have the world unite with their body, mind and soul realizing that we are all indeed one.”

Hopefully, the following information will help change some misconceptions about yoga day and give a fresh outlook.

Yoga is not Inaccessible

No, you do not have to enrol in an expensive class or buy expensive yoga equipment to practice the art. In fact, both teachers that are on board to burst such myths have never charged their students for any of their classes themselves. They think of yoga as a service to humanity.

With the emergence of the Internet, what is there that you cannot access! Although the physical presence of yoga teacher who can correct your postures is better than learning online, it doesn't mean its not a good option. There are also books and videos you could watch.

Kalpana Karia, the yoga expert who has written “Yoga for Health” inspired by her Kenyan Television series that aired from 1982 to 1986 where she shared her knowledge and practice says,

“It really puts me off at times because people do it commercially because yoga is not something you do for money. You can charge for classes when you're a qualified person, that's fine. But I see that you should not make it a commercial art. I don't like it to be very honest, I feel that they should have proper training, not just for the external health, it is for your mind, body and soul. So yoga is connecting your inner-self. When you're doing yoga, you are going inwards. It's an inward journey. That's what I feel. What most of the people do is that they do it very externally, and that's what I don't like. I'm trying to teach people the opposite.”