Products that profit from Pride divide LGBT community

"Visible allyship... can make a real difference to young LGBTQ+ people, like the ones we support, who often experience rejection from families for simply being who they are," said Carrie Reiners, director of fundraising at AKT, which received a 10,000-pound ($12,700) donation from the retailer.

But many LGBT+ people took to social media to complain about their identities being equated to sandwich ingredients.

Some questioned why M&S, which made 523.2 million pounds in pretax profit before one off items in the year to March 2019, could not have donated more.

"Compared to M&S' profit margins, that's not even a rounding error," said Ashleigh Talbot, a campaigner on trans issues based in the northern English city of Manchester.

"If you really want to stand up and support LGBT youth homelessness, you need to do it all the time and not just in June," Talbot told the Thomson Reuters Foundation

An M&S spokeswoman said internal LGBT+ networks "had early sight of the sandwich" and were supportive, adding that total "community donations" topped 13.6 million pounds last year.

TIGHTROPE

Walking the LGBT+ tightrope is a highwire act for many global brands who want to balance the needs of markets whose consumers demand open corporate solidarity with those where being gay, bi or trans is controversial or criminalised.

Fashion giant H&M is treading one such fine line.

Its 'Love For All' Pride clothing collection is not being sold in mainly-Muslim Malaysia, where gay sex is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Nor is it available in 20 of H&M's 72 markets, including its websites in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, all of which ban same-sex relations.

"H&M is well rooted in its values and everybody's equal rights and opportunities," a spokeswoman said in an email.