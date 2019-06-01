People think you’ve radicalised when you adopt Islam — convert

A journalist and a former K24 anchor, Alphonce Oladipoh, has found inner peace in Islam.

He recently converted to Islam. It took him 11 years to come to the decision since he had long had interest in the religion.

However, the first impression of those who learn about his change is mostly that he has been radicalised.

Oladipoh just does not understand why this has to be on people’s minds. "People have really demonised Islam, and it is totally not right,” he said.

“When a Christian converts to Islam, many think he has been radicalised. Why is it that when a Muslim converts to Christianity, it is not considered as radicalisation?” he asked.

The journalist said his reason personally is that he has found inner peace in Islam and is ready to learn what he can to ensure he knows all about the religion.

When he converted, this is what he wrote on his Facebook page:

"Good evening, friends. Asalaam Wa-aleikum! I would like to let you know that today is a historic day for me. I have ushered a new chapter in my spiritual journey, one that I believe will give me inner peace and make me a better person, God willing."

Adding, "I today recited the shahada, one of the five pillars of Islam, declaring belief in the oneness of God and the acceptance of Muhammad as God’s prophet. In short, I am now a proud Muslim. Thanks Sheikh Jamal, Sheikh Musa from Masjid Qubaa, Mombasa. I will remain a friend to many, religion should never divide us, but only make us stronger. Sincerely, Sudheis Oladipoh."

Oladipoh has so far gotten positive and negative responses from his conversion, with some asking if he is sure of what he has gotten himself into.

He knows the journey will be tough but says 11 years is quite a long time to come up with a decision like that, and he is sure and satisfied with his decision.

“It is a very difficult decision to make,” he said.

He, however, said he will not criticise Christianity, a religion he was nurtured from, but will only preach of oneness in all the religions.