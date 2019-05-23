Justin Bieber to release an all natural plant based deodorant

Justin Bieber has teamed up with Schmidt, a global beauty brand to create an all natural plant based deodorant called Here+Now .

The CEO and co founder Michael Cammarata has revealed that the singer worked closely with the creative team to formulate the scent and design the label artwork.

The body spray will be vegan and cruelty free which Michael said its true to the brands ethos which is to be “happy and healthy” both physically and mentally.

Michael also added the deodorant is a lifestyle, its about small but intentional choices we make daily to lead happier and healthier lives both physically and mentally.

He also went on to state the aim is to start conversations around health and wellness which also means talking about issues we face day to day and how we can support each other in the journey to live our best lives.