ThankYouMom: KOT appreciate mothers in their own special way

Sunday marks Mother's day across the world.
According to Unesco, the day is set aside to honour mothers as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.
Kenyans took to social media to express their heartfelt undying love for their mothers.
The hashtag #ThankYouMom has been trending in Kenya at number one on Twitter through out Sunday morning.
Robert Kigunye said, “My mum she is a #Mother who is always ready to make any sacrifice to give me and my siblings the best and the greatest reward she can receive is to see me and my siblings happy and enjoy their love. Truly mothers are true angels of God on earth."
Esther Mucai said, "I pride myself in the values she instilled in me and constantly reminding me of my value too, respecting all and hard work. Happy Mothers Day to my late mum."
When she decides to open up about what she went through, it can make me depressed and wonder how I will refund her . You're more than a warrior #ThankYouMom pic.twitter.com/EfubXUmEFP— Abuka Alfred (@AbukaAlfred) May 12, 2019
Small axe tweeted, "My mother, Maitu Monica Wambui remains the greatest inspiration to my life. She could as well have written Desiderata for all I know. The greatest human being whose thoughts and foresight amazed. And she taught us how to pray."
James Ndolo thanked his mother for the support she gives him when in pain.
"Am thank you for support even in times of sadness and the care she has given Me a disabled child I don't take for granted she is always my strength she makes things look normal her love is more than enough for me love you Mom," Ndolo said.
Other netizens through #HappyMothersDay did not shy away from putting up their mother's pictures on Twitter to appreciate them.
Shantanu Maheshwari said, "Happy Mother’s Day. I hope you feel every day how grateful I’m for you and for all you do ."
John James said, "Happy Mother’s Day mumma! You are an epitome of unconditional love & sacrifices. Love you beyond any limit."
However, it's a remorseful day for some of those that lost their mothers .
Happy mothers day to my greatest teacher , a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness mama @IdaOdinga. Happy mothers day to all mothers around ,we love you ,we celebrate you because every moment is #Mothersday #ThankYouMom . pic.twitter.com/FzQHRrtZeU— Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) May 12, 2019
A user tweeted, "I wish Mother's Day wasn't happening, It is 10 weeks since my mum Lorraine passed away and the wound hasn't healed."
James Ndihia said, "Mother's Day takes on a different meaning if you have lost your mum.
At a time when you might still be coming to terms with your loss, social media is flooded with posts about mothers that can be hard to avoid. This day should fly."
Joy wairimu said, "There are constant reminders in the shops with cards, flowers and gifts aimed at celebrating the one person you can't be with."
Meanwhile, Pope Francis in a statement on Sunday called on women to embrace the role of spiritual mothers and instil good morals to their children.
“Be mothers, as a figure of Mary and of the mother church. It is impossible to understand Mary without her motherhood; it is impossible to understand the church apart from her motherhood and you are icons of Mary and the church,” Pope Francis said .