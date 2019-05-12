ThankYouMom: KOT appreciate mothers in their own special way

Sunday marks Mother's day across the world.

According to Unesco, the day is set aside to honour mothers as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

Kenyans took to social media to express their heartfelt undying love for their mothers.

The hashtag #ThankYouMom has been trending in Kenya at number one on Twitter through out Sunday morning.

Robert Kigunye said, “My mum she is a #Mother who is always ready to make any sacrifice to give me and my siblings the best and the greatest reward she can receive is to see me and my siblings happy and enjoy their love. Truly mothers are true angels of God on earth."

Esther Mucai said, "I pride myself in the values she instilled in me and constantly reminding me of my value too, respecting all and hard work. Happy Mothers Day to my late mum."